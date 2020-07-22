Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cartwright Funeral Home - Randolph
419 N Main Street
Randolph, MA 02368
(781) 963-4199
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 25, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Cartwright Funeral Home - Randolph
419 N Main Street
Randolph, MA 02368
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Cartwright Funeral Home - Randolph
419 N Main Street
Randolph, MA 02368
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CARSON JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CARSON W. JOHNSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CARSON W. JOHNSON Obituary
JOHNSON, Carson W. "Johnny" Of Randolph, formerly of Newton and Brookline, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2020, after a period of failing health, at the age of 95. Born in Chase City, VA, Johnny joined the United States Navy at the age of 17. He proudly served his country during WWII based out of the submarine base in New London, CT. He served on the USS Falcon submarine ship, patrolling the North Atlantic operations from 1942-1945. He was a lifetime member of the DAV and the VFW Post 864, past commander of the American Legion Post 327 in Mission Hill, where he was Sgt. at Arms for the Color Guard. He was also a member of the National Association for Uniformed Services in Powell, OH. Johnny always said that "His heroes are the ones buried in the military cemeteries." A devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who always put family first, he will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Johnny was the husband of the late Ethel "Beanie" (Graves) Johnson. Loving father of Carolyn A. Johnson of MA and Diane F. Johnson-Swartz of Randolph. Devoted brother of Nancy Fitzhugh, Beverly Manter and James Thompson, all of VA. Dear "Papa" to Jennifer Diane Nolin and "Great Papa" to Jasper, Cyrus, and Crosby Nolin. Dear "Grampy" to Kirsty Penticost. In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, which include face coverings, social distancing and wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Visitation period on Saturday, July 25th from 8:30-10:00 AM, immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 10:00 AM in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main St. (Rt. 28), RANDOLPH. A private Burial will follow in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit

www.cartwrightfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CARSON's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cartwright Funeral Home - Randolph
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -