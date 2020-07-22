|
JOHNSON, Carson W. "Johnny" Of Randolph, formerly of Newton and Brookline, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2020, after a period of failing health, at the age of 95. Born in Chase City, VA, Johnny joined the United States Navy at the age of 17. He proudly served his country during WWII based out of the submarine base in New London, CT. He served on the USS Falcon submarine ship, patrolling the North Atlantic operations from 1942-1945. He was a lifetime member of the DAV and the VFW Post 864, past commander of the American Legion Post 327 in Mission Hill, where he was Sgt. at Arms for the Color Guard. He was also a member of the National Association for Uniformed Services in Powell, OH. Johnny always said that "His heroes are the ones buried in the military cemeteries." A devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who always put family first, he will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Johnny was the husband of the late Ethel "Beanie" (Graves) Johnson. Loving father of Carolyn A. Johnson of MA and Diane F. Johnson-Swartz of Randolph. Devoted brother of Nancy Fitzhugh, Beverly Manter and James Thompson, all of VA. Dear "Papa" to Jennifer Diane Nolin and "Great Papa" to Jasper, Cyrus, and Crosby Nolin. Dear "Grampy" to Kirsty Penticost. In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, which include face coverings, social distancing and wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Visitation period on Saturday, July 25th from 8:30-10:00 AM, immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 10:00 AM in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main St. (Rt. 28), RANDOLPH. A private Burial will follow in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit
Published in The Boston Globe on July 23, 2020