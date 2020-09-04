WATCHMAKER, Cary (Costa) Age 79, of Medway, September 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Steven J. Watchmaker for over 40 years. Mother of Jeff Watchmaker and his wife Maureen of Mendon and Liz Libertore and her husband Paul of Dedham. Also survived by four grandchildren, Jack, Kate, David and Noah. Sister of the late James and William Costa, Janet Costa, Kitty Costa and Elsie McCloskey. Calling Hours Wednesday, 4-7 p.m., in the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St., MEDWAY. Funeral Mass Thursday, September 10, at St. Joseph Church, 151 Village St., Medway at 10:30 a.m. Please follow all required Covid-19 guidelines, including face coverings and social distancing. Ginley Crowley Funeral Home