KALMOWITZ, Caryl D. Age 92, of Stoughton, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Monroe Kalmowitz, with whom she shared 39 years of marriage until his passing in 1989. She also leaves her beloved daughter Roni Thaler of Sharon; grandchildren Julie Lilienfeld (Matt) of NY and Michael Thaler (Michelle) of Sharon. She also leaves her cherished great-grandchildren, Gemma, Theo and Luke. Her devotion to her children and grandchildren was unsurpassed. She was a phenomenal grandmother and known to her adoring grandchildren and many others as "Super Nana." Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was a daughter of the late Abraham and Kate (Lipiansky) Schwartz, and was a product of the New York City school system. At age 35, she returned to her beloved Brooklyn College and went on to receive a Bachelor's degree in Education, graduating Cum Laude, as well as a Master's degree. After receiving her college degree, she devoted her life to teaching for over twenty years at PS 203 in Brooklyn, NY until her retirement. After her retirement, she moved to Boston where she was a Literacy Volunteer in Brockton and a weekly participant at Temple Sinai's Saturday morning Torah Study program. A lifelong learner, she also attended the Harvard Institute for Later Life Learning from 1989 to 2010 at the age of 82. Because of the current health crisis, her funeral will be private. Burial will be in Sharon Memorial Park. Donations in her memory may be made to the Temple Sinai of Sharon Family to Family Fund and the . Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020