HARRIS, Caryl E. (Bowzer) Of Peabody, age 93, passed away peacefully at the Brudnick Center on Friday, August 28, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles A. Harris, who passed away February 3, 1994. Born in Lynn, MA on July 22, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Henry Otis and Leona May (Kimber) Bowzer. Surviving Caryl are her children, Stephen F. Bowzer of Boston, John M. Harris and his wife Stacey of Philadelphia, PA, Peter K. Harris of FL, Brock T. Harris and his wife Carole of New Canaan, Charles Harris, Jr. and his wife Yvonne of Lynn, MA, and Joshua Harris of Phoenix, AZ, her beloved grandchildren, Brooke and Jonathan Bowzer, Brock, Jr., Catherine, Cameron, and Sarah Harris, Sydney Harris, and Candace Perreault, her great-grandchildren, Dana and Charles, as well as many other dear friends and loved ones. Caryl was predeceased by her ten siblings, Charles, Benjamin, Alfred, William, Ethel, Helen, Edith, Martha, Hazel, and Netta. Arrangements: Friends and family are welcome to call at the Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home, 157 Maple St., LYNN, on Friday, Sept. 4th from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home on Sat., Sept. 5th at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Lynn. In lieu of flowers, donations in Caryl's honor may be made to The J & S Brudnick Center for Living, 240 Lynnfield St., Peabody, MA 01960.