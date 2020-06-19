|
LEEDS, Caryl M. (Moore) Age 63, of Ashby, formerly of Bedford, died unexpectedly Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Before retiring in 2009, she had worked as an executive assistant at Raytheon Corporation. She leaves behind her husband of 26 years, David T. Leeds, her stepson, David G. Leeds of Maryland, two stepdaughters, Jennifer Leeds of Pepperell, Victoria Conner of Georgia, a brother, Brian Moore of Bedford, a sister, Patricia Penton of Waltham, one grandchild, Logan Leeds and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at a day and time to be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to NAMI - North Central Massachusetts, PO Box 442, Fitchburg, MA 01420. Late employee of Raytheon Corporation. The Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, TOWNSEND is assisting the family with arrangements. Anderson Family Funeral Homes
