CHRISTIE, Caryn A. Born in Somerville, MA to the late Robert M. and Dominica "Dottie" Ceurvels. When she was 9, the family moved to Burlington, MA. Growing up, she enjoyed summers in Groton, MA at her family's camp on "Lost Lake," where her uncles, aunts and many cousins also spent their summers. Caryn married the love of her life, Gary, in 1972. Caryn and Gary started their family in Nashua, NH where they had their first son, Gary Jr., then they moved to Concord, NH where they had Sean and Tara. She made the choice to stay home and care for her kids until Tara went into elementary school, at which time she started her 25-year career in the Concord School District. She loved working at Kimball school, where she made some lifelong friends who became family. Caryn was a proud resident of Concord, volunteering for many organizations such as Welcome Wagon and Concord American Little League Association. Caryn was an active member of St. Peter's Church as a CCD teacher and helping with fundraising dinners and the Christmas Fair. After retiring, she enjoyed having breakfast dates with her friends in town. Caryn loved spending time with her family and grandkids at the "condo" at Loon Mountain in the winter or Short Sands, York, ME in the summers. She enjoyed taking drives throughout the year to eat at her favorite restaurant, the Union Bluff Hotel, and then walking the beach. She was absolutely in love with her grandkids, making sure to attend every activity to support them. She also took turns picking them up from school and bringing them home for some quality Nana time to do some baking, work on a project or go to Dunkins to bring Pa his afternoon coffee. Over the last 13 years, Caryn and her siblings took great care of their elderly mother, Dottie. Caryn was predeceased by her parents, Robert M. and Dominica Ceurvels and her brother, Robert M. Ceurvels. Caryn is survived by her beloved husband, Gary Christie, Sr.; her loving children, Gary Christie, Jr. and his wife Bridget of Concord, NH, Sean Christie and his partner Erin Michaud of Manchester, NH and Tara Belanger and her husband Justin of Concord, NH; her devoted grandchildren, Alexis and Sebastian Christie, Benjamin and Ethan Belanger and her siblings, John Ceurvels of Burlington, MA and Charlene Dwyer of Billerica, MA. Calling Hours will be held at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St., CONCORD, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 4PM to 7PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Christ the King Parish, 72 S. Main St., Concord, on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 10AM. A Committal Service will follow at Blossom Hill Cemetery, 207 N. State St., Concord. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Caryn's memory to Pope Memorial SPCA, 94 Silk Farm Rd., Concord, NH 03301. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of CONCORD. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the family of Caryn Christie. Bennett Funeral Home - (603) 225-3517
View the online memorial for Caryn A. CHRISTIE
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 29, 2020