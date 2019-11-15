Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0834
Resources
More Obituaries for CASEY CONNORS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CASEY M. CONNORS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CASEY M. CONNORS Obituary
CONNORS, Casey M. Of EL Paso, TX, formerly of Malden, Nov. 6, 2019. Casey was the beloved wife of PFC Benjamin J. Shufro of EL Paso, TX. She was the loving daughter of Karen Racioppi of North Reading & the late Paul J. Connors, formerly of Everett. Loving sister of the late Daniel G. Wells, formerly of North Reading. Cherished granddaughter of Janet & Stephen Morse of North Reading and Rita Zackular of Everett. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws and friends. Casey's Funeral will be held from the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN on Wed., Nov. 20, 2019 at 9 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in the Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden at 10AM. Relatives and friends may call at the Funeral Home on Tues., Nov. 19th from 4-7 PM. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. For directions & obit, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CASEY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -