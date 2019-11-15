|
|
CONNORS, Casey M. Of EL Paso, TX, formerly of Malden, Nov. 6, 2019. Casey was the beloved wife of PFC Benjamin J. Shufro of EL Paso, TX. She was the loving daughter of Karen Racioppi of North Reading & the late Paul J. Connors, formerly of Everett. Loving sister of the late Daniel G. Wells, formerly of North Reading. Cherished granddaughter of Janet & Stephen Morse of North Reading and Rita Zackular of Everett. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws and friends. Casey's Funeral will be held from the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN on Wed., Nov. 20, 2019 at 9 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in the Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden at 10AM. Relatives and friends may call at the Funeral Home on Tues., Nov. 19th from 4-7 PM. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. For directions & obit, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 17, 2019