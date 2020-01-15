|
|
MARSH, Casey Marie A lifelong resident of Norwood, passed away peacefully surrounded by love and prayers on January 14, 2020 at the age of 33. Casey suffered a traumatic brain injury in 2007, which left her completely disabled. She lived a heroic life battling through and recovering from many illnesses during the long course of her disability. She was lovingly cared for by her family and many wonderful caretakers, all known as Casey's Angels. Casey is the beloved daughter of Robert J. and Elizabeth (Lee) Marsh of Norwood. Loving sister of Meredith L. Lavelle and her husband Matthew of Norwood and Blair E. Kim and her husband Eric of NYC. Cherished Aunt of Delaney and Delilah Lavelle. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10am at St. Timothy's Church Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 4-8pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to St. Edmunds Retreat, 1 Enders Island, PO Box 399, Mystic, CT 06355. www.endersisland.com/stedmunds Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
www.Kraw-Kornackfuneralhome.com
Family Owned And Operated 781-762-0482
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 16, 2020