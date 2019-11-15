Boston Globe Obituaries
FRUCI, Caterina (Bartucca) Of Norwood, passed away on November 14, 2019, at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Giuseppe Fruci. Devoted mother of Francesco Fruci and his wife Barbara of Norwood, Concetta Conidi and her husband Domenico of Norwood, and Vincent Fruci and his wife Anna of Norwood. Cherished grandmother of Caterina Chamberlain, Connie Signes and her husband Stephen, Giuseppe Fruci and his wife Tina, Francesco Conidi and his wife Jennifer, Giuseppe Conidi, Cinthia Lipizzi and her husband Mark, Vincent Fruci, and Alexandria Fruci. Loving great-grandmother of Michael, Jessica, Alyssa, Peter, Francesca, Sarah, Domenic, Anthony, Amelie, Isabella, Alexander, Adam, Lukas and Julia. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington Street, NORWOOD, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at 8am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 9am, at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, from 4-8pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery Norwood. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 17, 2019
