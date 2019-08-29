|
|
FIRENZE, Catharine "Cassie" (Wickes) Of Belmont, Aug. 28, 2019. Beloved wife of Angelo P. Firenze. Loving mother of Nico Firenze. Daughter of Jill Burrill and Paul Wickes and his wife Gail. Daughter-in-law to Angelo and Wega Firenze. Visiting Hours will be held in St. Joseph Church, 128 Common Street, Belmont, on Tuesday, Sept. 3rd, from 4:00 - 7:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. A Celebration of Cassie's Life will be scheduled for the fall. Interment Highland Meadow Cemetery, Belmont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in honor of Cassie Firenze, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift Online guestbook at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 3, 2019