Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
617-484-2534
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Joseph Church
128 Common Street
Belmont, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for CATHARINE FIRENZE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CATHARINE "CASSIE" (WICKES) FIRENZE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CATHARINE "CASSIE" (WICKES) FIRENZE Obituary
FIRENZE, Catharine "Cassie" (Wickes) Of Belmont, Aug. 28, 2019. Beloved wife of Angelo P. Firenze. Loving mother of Nico Firenze. Daughter of Jill Burrill and Paul Wickes and his wife Gail. Daughter-in-law to Angelo and Wega Firenze. Visiting Hours will be held in St. Joseph Church, 128 Common Street, Belmont, on Tuesday, Sept. 3rd, from 4:00 - 7:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. A Celebration of Cassie's Life will be scheduled for the fall. Interment Highland Meadow Cemetery, Belmont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in honor of Cassie Firenze, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift Online guestbook at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CATHARINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
Download Now