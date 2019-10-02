Boston Globe Obituaries
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 324-8680
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
CATHERINE A. (SULLIVAN) CAIN

CAIN, Catherine A. (Sullivan) Of Melrose, formerly of Malden, passed away peacefully on Oct. 2, 2019. Wife of the late William J. Cain. Loving mother of James S. Cain & his wife Nicsa of Malden, Michael C. Cain & his wife Doreen of Maine, Jeffrey W. Cain & his wife Robin of Woburn, & the late Laura L. Cain. Sister of the late Margaret Rudy & Dorothy Sullivan. Cherished grandmother of Michael Cain & his wife Denise, Katy Cain and her husband Tucker Holladay, and Audrey Cain. Visiting Hours will be held at the A.J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN on Saturday, October 5th from 2-4PM. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Catherine's memory may be made to , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For directions & guestbook www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 3, 2019
