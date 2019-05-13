GALLAGHER, Catherine A. Age 81, of Medfield, on May 11, 2019. The beloved wife of George F. X. Gallagher, and daughter of the late Patrick and Ellen (McCloskey) Horan of New York. Catherine was the mother of George P. Gallagher of Norwood and Patrick Gallagher with his wife Heather of North Andover. She was sister to Maureen Majewski and her husband John of NJ and Michael Horan and his wife Kathy of NY, as well as her late sisters Peggy McCarthy, Barbara Piazza, Patricia Maroney and Eileen Hochman. Catherine also leaves behind a granddaughter Johnna Iannibelli and many nephews and nieces. A Memorial Service will be celebrated at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 133 Spring St., Medfield, MA 02052 on Wed., May 22, 2019, at 10AM. Visiting Hours will be at Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 15 Miller St., MEDFIELD, MA 02052 on Tues., May 21, 2019, from 4PM until 8PM. Memorial donations may be made in Catherine's name to , 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923, or to Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue, 110 Chapin Rd., Hudson, MA 01749. Published in The Boston Globe on May 20, 2019