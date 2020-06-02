|
HARRINGTON, Catherine A. Age 93 of Methuen, formerly of Winchester & North Andover, entered eternal rest at her daughter's home on May 31, 2020. Catherine was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Robert L. Harrington. Loving mother of Kathy & her husband Stephen Pisk, Susan & the late Billy Gossage, Robert & the late Christine Harrington, Timothy & his wife Rhonda Harrington & Andrew Harrington. Devoted grandmother of Tyler Harrington, Patrick Harrington, & Molly Harrington. She was preceded in death by her three brothers & four sisters. Catherine was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, and friend to all.
Special thanks to the Athena Hospice Services of Massachusetts for their loving care and support, to Lane Funeral Home of WINCHESTER for all their assistance with the arrangements, and a very special thank you to her hospice aids; Anna Maria Guzman, Mimi Roche & Tania Guzman for their exceptional care.
A graveside service will be held at Wildwood Cemetery, 34 Palmer St., Winchester Thursday, June 4th at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Athena Hospice Services of Massachusetts at 10 Riverside Dr., Lakeville, MA 02347.
