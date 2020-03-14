|
KELLEY, Catherine A. (Luccisano) Of Burlington, formerly of Arlington. Beloved wife of the late Vincent F. Kelley. Loving mother of Karen A. Estes and her husband Wayne of Baldwinville, MA, Michael J. Keatley and his wife Deborah of Nashua, NH, and Stephen R. Keatley and his wife Laurie of Wisconsin. Catherine is survived by her many dear grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sister of Rosemarie Torchia, Eleanor DiCecca and Thomas Lucciano. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., on Thursday from 8:15 - 9:15 am. At the request of the family and following the regulations of the Archdiocese of Boston, a private Funeral Mass and burial will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Catherine to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org/donate Visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020