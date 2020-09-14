KRIESEN, Catherine A. (Walsh) Of Somerville. September 10, 2020. Loving mother of Robert Kriesen and his wife Caroline of AZ, Mark Kriesen of WA, Bryan Kriesen and his wife Adriana of LA, Laura Dallasanta and her husband Angelo of Burlington, and Kevin Kriesen of Somerville. Devoted grandmother of Michael, Julianna, Nicholas, Tyler Emma, the late Steven, and the late Lauren, Madalyn, Jordan, Nicholas, Kevin, and Anthony. Sister of Barbara Walsh of Somerville, and the late William, Gerald, and Thomas Walsh. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Mass Ave., NORTH CAMBRIDGE on Thursday from 5-8 pm with a closing prayer at 7:45 pm. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing, and pay their respects and exit the funeral home promptly to allow other guests to enter. A limited number of guests will be allowed in the building at one time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Fund, www.heart.org
. For obituary, directions or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com