MacLEAN, Catherine A. Age 82 years. Wife of the late Harold MacLean. Mother of Kevin MacLean and his wife Donna of Norwood, Harold MacLean and his wife Sandra of California, Karen O'Connor and her husband David of Plymouth, Carol MacLean of Winthrop, and the late Kathleen MacLean. Sister of Patricia Carney and her late husband Ronald of Quincy, Noreen Pistorino, and the late Mary White, Theresa Goodine, Elizabeth Flaherty, James and Jack Smith. Grandmother of Tracy Carey and her husband Vincent, Kaitlyn MacLean, and Scott MacLean, Katherine Labbe, Ryan McCallister, Raymond Labbe and Joshua Carpenter. Great-grandmother of Julia Carey, Ames and Ayda, Ayden, Dakota, Kathleen and Samuel, as well as several nieces and nephews, including Cheryl Flaherty. Her Funeral will be held from the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Rd., PLYMOUTH (Manomet), on Friday at 9:00AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Bonaventure's Church, 803 State Rd., Plymouth, at 10:00AM. Interment will be in Vine Hills Cemetery in Plymouth. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. More information & online guestbook at www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2020