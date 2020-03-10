Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
Abington, MA 02351
(781) 878-2112
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
Abington, MA 02351
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CATHERINE MULLEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CATHERINE A. MULLEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CATHERINE A. MULLEN Obituary
MULLEN, Catherine A. Of Abington, March 10, age 82. Loving wife of the late Robert W. Mullen. Amazing mother to Donald Mullen of Abington, Brian Mullen of Avon, Maryann Farris of Rockland, Anthony Mullen of TX, and Kimberly Phinney and husband Anthony of E. Bridgewater. Beloved grandmother of Declan and Max Mullen, Noah and Quinn Phinney, and the late Ashton Phinney. Loving sister of the late Marie Campbell. Also survived by daughter-in-law Elina Mullen.

Catherine enjoyed spending quality time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

A Funeral Service will be held at the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, ABINGTON, Saturday, March 14 at 11am. Visitation Friday 4 to 8pm. Interment will be private. For directions and online guestbook, www.quealyandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CATHERINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -