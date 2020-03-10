|
|
MULLEN, Catherine A. Of Abington, March 10, age 82. Loving wife of the late Robert W. Mullen. Amazing mother to Donald Mullen of Abington, Brian Mullen of Avon, Maryann Farris of Rockland, Anthony Mullen of TX, and Kimberly Phinney and husband Anthony of E. Bridgewater. Beloved grandmother of Declan and Max Mullen, Noah and Quinn Phinney, and the late Ashton Phinney. Loving sister of the late Marie Campbell. Also survived by daughter-in-law Elina Mullen.
Catherine enjoyed spending quality time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held at the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, ABINGTON, Saturday, March 14 at 11am. Visitation Friday 4 to 8pm. Interment will be private. For directions and online guestbook, www.quealyandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 11, 2020