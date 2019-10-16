|
PRAY, Catherine A. On Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She was 68 years old. Cathy was the loving wife of Robert "Bob" L. Pray and the daughter of the late Robert and Thelma Duncan. She was the proud mother of Christopher R. Pray and his wife Courtney, and Cory Duncan Pray and his wife Tara, as well as the doting grandmother of Chelsea and Quinn. Visiting Hours will be Fri. evening, Oct. 18, 2019 from 4PM until 8PM, including words of remembrance shared by her sons at 7:30PM. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Forever Home Rescue New England via their website at www.foreverhomerescue.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 17, 2019