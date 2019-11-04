|
TARR, Catherine A. (Boudreau) Of Gloucester, Massachusetts, wife of Brent "Ringo" Tarr, passed away peacefully late Friday, November 1st, at Addison Gilbert Hospital. Cathy was born to the late Joseph Lawrence and Catherine (Brady) Boudreau on May 25, 1952, in Chelsea, Massachusetts. She grew up in West Roxbury with her 5 siblings; Larry, Ann Marie, Joseph, John, and Theresa. She was the oldest of the 6 children and was always looking after her younger siblings, having their back and trying to keep them out of trouble.
Cathy began her career at Decelle's department store, where she worked her way up from cashier to bookkeeper. She then went on to work as the office manager at Great Eastern Marine Services for many years. After meeting Brent, Cathy moved from Boston to Gloucester, and in 1979, they married and started their life there together. They were blessed with two daughters, Elizabeth in 1983 and Emily in 1989. Cathy spent many years working late at night to be able to spend the day with her daughters, often volunteering for their school, driving them to sports games, and bringing them to the family farm. After spending over 30 years working as a bookkeeper, Cathy started to take on the role of caretaker to family members. Cathy spent many days caring for her mother Kay and her mother-in-law Chris, spending time driving them to appointments and caring for them at home. When Cathy's sister Theresa fell ill, she would drive back and forth to Boston, helping her family advocate for Theresa's care. Cathy also took on the role of caretaker when her brother-in-law Brian was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. She also provided support and care to aunt Dorothy Taliadoros. Cathy was an avid bowler in her younger years and loved playing trivia with friends. She would often travel with her good friend, Elaine Halligan, exploring new places around the country. Cathy had a knack for photography, often driving around in the early hours of the morning looking for the perfect spot to capture the moon, or in her own yard getting pictures of the wildlife surrounding her. Cathy loved music and dancing, and could often be found dancing on a chair at every wedding she attended.
Cathy is survived by her husband of 40 years, Ringo, her daughter Elizabeth Tarr-Leung and husband Mike Leung of New Jersey, and daughter Emily Tarr and her partner Jamie Oliver of Gloucester, and brother-in-law Bruce Tarr of Gloucester. She is also survived by her sister Ann Marie Cuggino of Dedham, brother Joseph Boudreau and wife Irene of West Roxbury, brother John Boudreau and wife Mary of Norwood, sister-in-law Patti Boudreau of Attleboro, and brother-in-law Barry O'Rourke of Wareham. Cathy is also survived by many nieces and nephews, who she loved watching grow up and seeing at family gatherings, as well as a large extended family.
In addition to her parents, Cathy was predeceased by her sister, Theresa O'Rourke, brother, Larry Boudreau, and brother-in-law, Robert Cuggino. She was also predeceased by her mother and father-in-law, Christine and Edward Tarr, and brother-in-law, Brian Tarr.
In keeping with her wishes, a Celebration of Cathy's Life will be held at The Gloucester House, 63 Rogers Street, Gloucester, on Friday, November 8th, at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Addison Gilbert Hospital Citizens Fund, P.O. Box 1495, Gloucester, MA 01930; Addison Gilbert Hospital, c/o Philanthropy, 298 Washington Street, Gloucester, MA 01930; and Gloucester Veterans Services, 9 Dale Ave, Gloucester, MA 01930. Arrangements are by the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington St., GLOUCESTER, MA.
