TARR, Catherine A. (Boudreau) Of Gloucester, MA, wife of Brent "Ringo" Tarr, of 40 years, passed away peacefully on November 1st, 2019. Survived by 2 daughters, Elizabeth Tarr-Leung and husband Mike Leung of NJ, Emily Tarr and her partner Jamie Oliver of Gloucester; brother-in-law Bruce Tarr of Gloucester; a sister Ann Marie Cuggino of Dedham, 2 brothers, Joseph Boudreau and wife Irene of West Roxbury, John Boudreau and wife Mary of Norwood; sister-in-law Patti Boudreau of Attleboro; brother-in-law Barry O'Rourke of Wareham and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Cathy's Life will be held at The Gloucester House, 63 Rogers Street, Gloucester, on Friday, November 8th, at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Addison Gilbert Hospital Citizens Fund, P.O. Box 1495, Gloucester, MA 01930; Addison Gilbert Hospital, c/o Philanthropy, 298 Washington St., Gloucester, MA 01930; and Gloucester Veterans Services, 9 Dale Ave., Gloucester, MA 01930. Arrangements by Greely Funeral Home, GLOUCESTER, MA. Online condolences may be given at:
