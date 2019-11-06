Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greely Funeral Services
212 Washington Street
Gloucester, MA 01930
(978) 283-0698
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
The Gloucester House
63 Rogers Street
Gloucester, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CATHERINE TARR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CATHERINE A. (BOUDREAU) TARR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CATHERINE A. (BOUDREAU) TARR Obituary
TARR, Catherine A. (Boudreau) Of Gloucester, MA, wife of Brent "Ringo" Tarr, of 40 years, passed away peacefully on November 1st, 2019. Survived by 2 daughters, Elizabeth Tarr-Leung and husband Mike Leung of NJ, Emily Tarr and her partner Jamie Oliver of Gloucester; brother-in-law Bruce Tarr of Gloucester; a sister Ann Marie Cuggino of Dedham, 2 brothers, Joseph Boudreau and wife Irene of West Roxbury, John Boudreau and wife Mary of Norwood; sister-in-law Patti Boudreau of Attleboro; brother-in-law Barry O'Rourke of Wareham and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Cathy's Life will be held at The Gloucester House, 63 Rogers Street, Gloucester, on Friday, November 8th, at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Addison Gilbert Hospital Citizens Fund, P.O. Box 1495, Gloucester, MA 01930; Addison Gilbert Hospital, c/o Philanthropy, 298 Washington St., Gloucester, MA 01930; and Gloucester Veterans Services, 9 Dale Ave., Gloucester, MA 01930. Arrangements by Greely Funeral Home, GLOUCESTER, MA. Online condolences may be given at:

www.greelyfuneralhome.com Greely Funeral Home

978-283-0698
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CATHERINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -