THROCKMORTON, Catherine A. (Donovan) Age 84, of Mansfield, formerly of Dorchester. December 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John C. Throckmorton. Devoted mother of James R. Throckmorton and his wife JoAnne of Plainville and the late Jane M. Throckmorton. Cherished grandmother of Kaitlin N. Throckmorton and Bridget M. Throckmorton, both of Plainville. Dear sister of Phyllis DiMarzio and her husband William of Concord, Virginia Grinley and her husband Thomas of Florida and the late Mary Coombs. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, December 30th at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106), Mansfield. Burial will follow at Saint Joseph's Cemetery in West Roxbury. Visitation will be held prior to the Services on Monday morning from 9:30-10:30 A.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., MANSFIELD. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Catherine's memory may be made to the Perkins School for the Blind, 175 North Beacon St., Watertown, MA 02472. For complete obituary, please visit www.shermanjackson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 27, 2019