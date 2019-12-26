Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
55 North Main Street
Mansfield, MA 02048
(508) 339-2000
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
55 North Main Street
Mansfield, MA 02048
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
330 Pratt St. (Route 106)
Mansfield, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CATHERINE THROCKMORTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CATHERINE A. (DONOVAN) THROCKMORTON


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CATHERINE A. (DONOVAN) THROCKMORTON Obituary
THROCKMORTON, Catherine A. (Donovan) Age 84, of Mansfield, formerly of Dorchester. December 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John C. Throckmorton. Devoted mother of James R. Throckmorton and his wife JoAnne of Plainville and the late Jane M. Throckmorton. Cherished grandmother of Kaitlin N. Throckmorton and Bridget M. Throckmorton, both of Plainville. Dear sister of Phyllis DiMarzio and her husband William of Concord, Virginia Grinley and her husband Thomas of Florida and the late Mary Coombs. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, December 30th at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106), Mansfield. Burial will follow at Saint Joseph's Cemetery in West Roxbury. Visitation will be held prior to the Services on Monday morning from 9:30-10:30 A.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., MANSFIELD. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Catherine's memory may be made to the Perkins School for the Blind, 175 North Beacon St., Watertown, MA 02472. For complete obituary, please visit www.shermanjackson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CATHERINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -