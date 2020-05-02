|
VENUTO, Catherine A. "Kay" (DeFazio) Of Newton, passed away at Care One Newton on Friday, April 24th, 2020. She was 91.
Catherine was predeceased by her husband, Joseph S. Venuto, Jr. in 1981, and her son, Joseph S. Venuto, III in 2019, and her siblings, Marion Russo, Frank, Peter, and Samuel DeFazio.
She is survived by her daughters, Rose Marie Bonadio of Waltham and Kathleen Antonellis and her husband Michael of Framingham, her grandchildren, Antonette Brown and her husband David of Stow, Peter Bonadio of Newton, Michelle Russo and her husband James of Marlborough, Michael Antonellis and Jennifer of Northborough, Jeana Venuto of Ashland and Joseph S. Venuto, IV and Janelle Venuto, both of Texas, her great-grandchildren, James, Jr., Nicolena, Peter, Jr., Padraig, Eiley, Mia, Jack, Camryn and Christian, her brothers, Joseph DeFazio of AZ and Dominic DeFazio and his wife Kathleen of Milford, and her sister-in-law, Assunta DeFazio of Bellingham. She is also survived by her many cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Out of genuine concern for those we love and care deeply about during this difficult time throughout the world and our community, Funeral Services were held privately for both Kay and her late son Joe at Newton Cemetery.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to at or the .
