Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 893-6260
Resources
More Obituaries for CATHERINE VENUTO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CATHERINE A. (DEFAZIO) VENUTO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CATHERINE A. (DEFAZIO) VENUTO Obituary
VENUTO, Catherine A. "Kay" (DeFazio) Of Newton, passed away at Care One Newton on Friday, April 24th, 2020. She was 91.

Catherine was predeceased by her husband, Joseph S. Venuto, Jr. in 1981, and her son, Joseph S. Venuto, III in 2019, and her siblings, Marion Russo, Frank, Peter, and Samuel DeFazio.

She is survived by her daughters, Rose Marie Bonadio of Waltham and Kathleen Antonellis and her husband Michael of Framingham, her grandchildren, Antonette Brown and her husband David of Stow, Peter Bonadio of Newton, Michelle Russo and her husband James of Marlborough, Michael Antonellis and Jennifer of Northborough, Jeana Venuto of Ashland and Joseph S. Venuto, IV and Janelle Venuto, both of Texas, her great-grandchildren, James, Jr., Nicolena, Peter, Jr., Padraig, Eiley, Mia, Jack, Camryn and Christian, her brothers, Joseph DeFazio of AZ and Dominic DeFazio and his wife Kathleen of Milford, and her sister-in-law, Assunta DeFazio of Bellingham. She is also survived by her many cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Out of genuine concern for those we love and care deeply about during this difficult time throughout the world and our community, Funeral Services were held privately for both Kay and her late son Joe at Newton Cemetery.

For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to at or the .

For complete obituary, guestbook & additional information please refer to: BrascoFuneralHome.com

Waltham 781-893-6260

"Creating Meaningful Memories"
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CATHERINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -