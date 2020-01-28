|
ZARRO, Catherine A. (D'Alleva) Of Wakefield, formerly of Malden, on Jan. 27, 2020, after a long illness. Beloved wife of the late Pasquale G. Zarro. Daughter of the late Domenico & Nellie (Pshenichny) D'Alleva. Loving mother of Rosemarie Zarro, Pasquale J. Zarro & his fiancée Antoniette Ricci, & the late Domenic Zarro & his surviving wife Susan Zarro. Cherished grandmother of Tanya Zarro, Pasquale J. Zarro, II, Stefano D. Zarro, & great-grandmother of Mason. Funeral from the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN on Friday, Jan. 31st at 9:00am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Hearts Church, 297 Main St., Malden at 10:00am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday from 4-8pm. Entombment will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in Catherine's memory may be made to , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For directions & guestbook, visit www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 29, 2020