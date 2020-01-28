Boston Globe Obituaries
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 324-8680
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:00 AM
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Hearts Church
297 Main St.
Malden, MA
View Map
Resources
CATHERINE A. (D'ALLEVA) ZARRO

CATHERINE A. (D'ALLEVA) ZARRO Obituary
ZARRO, Catherine A. (D'Alleva) Of Wakefield, formerly of Malden, on Jan. 27, 2020, after a long illness. Beloved wife of the late Pasquale G. Zarro. Daughter of the late Domenico & Nellie (Pshenichny) D'Alleva. Loving mother of Rosemarie Zarro, Pasquale J. Zarro & his fiancée Antoniette Ricci, & the late Domenic Zarro & his surviving wife Susan Zarro. Cherished grandmother of Tanya Zarro, Pasquale J. Zarro, II, Stefano D. Zarro, & great-grandmother of Mason. Funeral from the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN on Friday, Jan. 31st at 9:00am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Hearts Church, 297 Main St., Malden at 10:00am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday from 4-8pm. Entombment will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in Catherine's memory may be made to , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For directions & guestbook, visit www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 29, 2020
