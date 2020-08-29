HANLON MANSFIELD, Catherine Agnes (Murphy) Age 70, of Sterling, formerly of Co. Cork Ireland, Maynard, and Waltham, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Catherine was born in Co. Cork, Ireland, April 24, 1950, a daughter of the late James P. and Catherine (O'Shea) Murphy, and immigrated to the United States in 1969. Upon her arrival to the United States, Catherine, along with her siblings, Seamus, Carol, and Tim performed as the well-known Murphy Family Playing Irish Music in venues all over Boston, Massachusetts and beyond. She leaves her husband of 10 years, Robert Mansfield; her son, Brian A. Hanlon of Nashville, TN; her daughter, Maura Hanlon Smith of Hopkinton; four brothers, John Noel Murphy of Australia, Timothy Murphy of Cincinnati, OH, Seamus Murphy of Ireland, Phillip Murphy of North Conway, NH; two sisters, Hellen Wiggins of Australia and Carol Cavelier of France; 3 granddaughters, Amelia Smith, Matilda Smith and Hazel Smith; 2 step-grandsons, Jackson and Bennet Yesue. She owned and operated a popular restaurant on Moody Street in Waltham with her husband, known as "John & Una's." Years later she and John opened a renowned Irish coffee shop, pub, and live music venue in Stowe known as " Coffee Tea & Melody" and later at J.P. O' Hanlon's Irish Pub & Restaurant live music venue in Ayer. Most recently, Catherine worked as a successful realtor for the REMAX and Coldwell Banker Company in Acton. There will be a Celebration of Catherine's Life with music in both Sterling and Co. Cork Ireland later this year, details to follow. In lieu of flowers, we would welcome donations to the Rail Trail Organization https://www.wachusettgreenways.org/wordpress/
as this was Una's favorite local walking trail where we will be placing a commemorative granite bench in her memory. Please indicate that the donation is in the name of Catherine Hanlon. Anderson Funeral Homes
Ayer- Townsend - Fitchburgwww.andersonfuneral.com