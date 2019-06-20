Boston Globe Obituaries
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
CATHERINE AGNES (HAMILTON) HILL

HILL, Catherine Agnes (Hamilton) Of Arlington. Passed away peacefully on June 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James E. Hill. Loving mother of Jeanne M. Jones and her husband Timothy of Rockville, MD, Patricia A. Hill of Arlington, and Kathy "Kaylin" O'Connor of Orlando, FL. "Nana" to James B. Matthewman of Morrisville, VT, Lauren E. Smith and her husband Chad of State College, PA, Patrick F.C. Jones of Rockville, MD, and Timothy M. Jones of Washington, D.C. Great-grandmother of Bryden G. Matthewman and Jamison S. Smith. Sister of the late Anne M. Young. Aunt of the late Beverly O'Donoghue. Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Service in the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., (Rt. 60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church) ARLINGTON, on Thursday at 11 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visitation prior to the service from 9:30-11 am. Burial in North Cambridge Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis TN, 38105. For obituary, directions or to send a condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 24, 2019
