CANNAN, Catherine B. "Cathy/Beanie" Age 69, of Somerville, Massachusetts, passed away January 18, 2020. She was born in Nyack, New York, the fourth of 13 children. Catherine discovered an early penchant for travel with family sojourns in Lesotho and Greece, and would continue with travels around the world throughout her lifetime. She was fluent in German, and has lifelong friends from her stays in Heidelberg and Freiburg. Catherine's most recent trip was a pilgrimage in 2019 on the Camino Santiago walking from Porto, Portugal to Santiago, Spain. She graduated from Radnor High School in 1968 and continued her lifetime pursuit of education at Villanova University (BA, 1972), University of Massachusetts at Amherst (MA in German, 1975), Northeastern University (MBA, 1980), and Simmons College (MA in Teaching, 1999). Catherine was a valued employee of Digital Equipment Corporation and received several awards recognizing outstanding achievement in Finance. She later pursued a career in teaching high school math and was a committed math teacher at Somerville High School, continuing after retirement to participate actively in support of the Somerville Math Fund and managing state education assessment examinations. Catherine's passions were birding, classical music, pottery (no Cannan Christmas was complete without a gift of a Beanie bowl and mug from Mudville), opera, languages and travel. She shared her passions with her lifetime partner of over 40 years, John Farley, whom she cared for until his death in 2018. Catherine's kindness, laughter and love of life will be missed by her siblings - Jane, Gwynedd, David, Cecilia, Clare, Teresa, Francesca, Alice, Paul, John, and Marc - as well as her 15 nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life is planned for late spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Massachusetts Audubon Society, massaudubon.org or the Somerville Mathematics Fund, somervillemathematicsfund.org George L. Doherty Funeral Service www.dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020