Boston Globe Obituaries
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
CATHERINE B. (WALSH) CHAISSON


1926 - 2020
CATHERINE B. (WALSH) CHAISSON Obituary
CHAISSON, Catherine B. (Walsh) Of Waltham. April 20, 2020. Wife of the late Vincent J. Chaisson. Mother of Jacqueline M. Andrews, Edward V. Chaisson (Fay), Joanne M. LeBlanc, all of Waltham, Peter V. Chaisson of Litchfield, NH and Karen A. Scribner (Doug) of Sutton; also survived by 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; sister of George Walsh of Ellsworth, ME and Rosemarie Roycroft of Noonan, GA; nieces & nephews. Catherine's family will gather privately in Joyce Funeral Home followed by Burial in Mount Feake Cemetery. Memorials may be made to , 209 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Catherine's online tribute and guest register available at www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
