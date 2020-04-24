|
|
CHAISSON, Catherine B. (Walsh) Of Waltham. April 20, 2020. Wife of the late Vincent J. Chaisson. Mother of Jacqueline M. Andrews, Edward V. Chaisson (Fay), Joanne M. LeBlanc, all of Waltham, Peter V. Chaisson of Litchfield, NH and Karen A. Scribner (Doug) of Sutton; also survived by 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; sister of George Walsh of Ellsworth, ME and Rosemarie Roycroft of Noonan, GA; nieces & nephews. Catherine's family will gather privately in Joyce Funeral Home followed by Burial in Mount Feake Cemetery. Memorials may be made to , 209 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Catherine's online tribute and guest register available at www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020