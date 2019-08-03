|
BARNETT, Catherine Age 76, of Sudbury, MA died of complications from Lewy Body Dementia on August 2, 2019 in Littleton, MA. Skilled in many areas, Catherine enjoyed her cats, reading, gardening, painting, sewing, art and architecture, history, and traveling. A 1964 graduate of Skidmore College, she continued to visit Saratoga Springs, especially the racetrack and Yaddo, throughout her life. During her career in fundraising and development, she raised money and held gala events for numerous schools, charities, and organizations. One of her proudest accomplishments was sharing her love of New York State with her children and grandchildren. Catherine was born in Poughkeepsie, NY on January 3, 1943 to Helen Mahoney Barnett and George Timms Barnett and grew up in Simsbury, CT. She is survived by daughter Sarah Stone Ginand and husband Karl Ginand; son Peter Bowditch Stone and wife Kris Stone; four grandchildren: Jack Ginand, Will Ginand, Kelly Harz, and Kortney Harz; and one great-grandchild, Max Cook. She is also survived by her brothers, Tim Barnett of West Tisbury, MA and Tom Barnett of Richmond, ME; and sister Barbara Barnett of Bremen, ME. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047, www.lbda.org/donate Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of FRAMINGHAM. For online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019