CATHERINE C. (LANG) BOUCHIE

BOUCHIE, Catherine C. (Lang) Of Brighton, May 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Bouchie. Devoted mother of Bernadette Dempsey of Holliston. Dear sister of the late Helen McNamara, Arthur Lang, Jr., Rose Mary Hannon, Dorothy Bellis, and Walter Lang. Loving grandmother of Shaun Dempsey of West Roxbury, Richard Dempsey & his wife Carla of Columbia, MD, and Michael Dempsey & his wife Nicole of Northbridge. Great-grandmother of Aydan, Casey, Quinne, Ella, and Leah Dempsey. Best friend of Rose DeAngelis of Allston. Visiting in the Lehman, Reen, & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Friday, May 10th from 10 to 11am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market St., Brighton at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Catherine may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org or CatholicTV, P.O. Box 9196, Watertown, MA 02471 or catholictv.org Funeral Home Handicapped Accessible. For guestbook please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000

Published in The Boston Globe on May 8, 2019
