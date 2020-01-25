|
CARREL, Catherine C. (Sullivan) Of Avon, passed away peacefully January 23, 2020 surrounded by her loving family, at the age 100. Beloved wife of the late Wayne Carrel for over 60 years. Loving mother of Geraldine Matty and her husband Kenny of Sandwich, Wayne Carrel of Avon, Owen Carrel and his wife Linda of Avon, and Paul Carrel and his wife Kelley of Avon. Dear grandmother of Kara (Matty) Kistler and her husband Michael of Weston, CT, Owen, Austin, Katherine, and Lauren. Great-grandmother of Addison and Lenora Kistler. Catherine was born in Charlestown, MA, the child of the late Bridget Delia (Fitzgerald) and Thomas Sullivan. Dear sister of Thomas, Gerald, Mary, Eugene Sullivan and Theresa Regan. Funeral from the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 S. Main St. (Rt. 28), RANDOLPH, on Wednesday, January 29th, at 9:45am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Michael's Church in Avon, at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held Tuesday, January 28th, from 5-7pm. Interment St. Michael's Cemetery, Avon. For online guestbook and directions, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020