CLARK, Catherine 'Kitty' Age 78, of Watertown, passed away on July 7, 2020. Devoted wife of the late James P. Clark. Loving mother of Daniel Lyons and his wife, Marybeth, of NY, and Doug Lyons and his wife, Paula, of Wayland. Cherished Nana of Douglas, Isabelle, Joseph, Dominique and Lauren Lyons. Dear sister of Barbara Gavin, Elizabeth Panaggio, Theresa Panzera, James Panzera, Rosemary Panzera, Nancy Palumbo and the late Raymond Panzera Jr., Angela Panzera, Dorothy Barisano, Mary Ann Panzera, Jean Flaherty, Joan LeBrun and Walter Panzera. Kitty worked for many years at the Town of Watertown Department of Public Works and, more recently, as an administrative assistant at a local medical office. "Nana Kitty" adored her grandchildren and attending their activities. She leaves us all with loving memories of her various Halloween costumes, Christmas sweaters, but most of all, her huge heart. Kitty never met a stranger and would lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it, no questions asked. Kitty will be sorely missed by her large family, her wide circle of friends and the stockholders of QVC. All are welcome to gather for visiting hours Monday, July 13, from 9-11 AM, in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, followed by a graveside service in Ridgelawn Cemetery. Due to the current precautions surrounding COVID- 19, please abide by the social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. Donations in Kitty's name may be made to the . Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 9, 2020