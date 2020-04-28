|
|
CORRADINO, Catherine Of Stoneham, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25 at Winchester Hospital. She is survived by her sons, Channing Lyon (and daughter-in-law Emily) and Morgan Lyon; her sisters, Pamela D'Amore (and husband Eugene D'Amore) and Jane Phayre; her two beloved grandchildren and her nephew James Phayre. Funeral Services will be announced at a later date. Donations in Cathi's memory may be made to her favorite charities: Massachusetts Audubon Society https://www.massaudubon.org/get-involved/ways-to-give or Big Brothers Big Sisters https://emassbigs.org/donate
For obituary/guestbook www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 29, 2020