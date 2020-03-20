|
D'ANDREA, Catherine Of Somerville, age 99, passed away peacefully on March 18. Beloved daughter of the late Philip and Josephine D'Andrea. Catherine is survived by her sister Santina Granata of Lexington and nieces and nephews John and the late Jo-ann Pappas, Carol and Frank Penders, Rosemary Dillon, Cheryl Porzio, Denise Collumb, Joanie Atlas, Jonathan Granata, Gary Granata, and great-niece Joanie Raitt. Funeral Services are private. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Hospice or a .
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020