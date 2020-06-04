|
KELLEY, Catherine D. (Davenport) Of Belmont, June 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Kelley, Sr. Loving mother of Robert J. Kelley, Jr. and his wife Diane and Kevin P. Kelley. Predeceased by her infant son William David Kelley and daughter Carol Ann Kelley. Daughter of the late Austin and Elizabeth Davenport. Loving grandmother of Ryan Kelley, Shawn Kelley, Shane Kelley, Michael Kelley and his fiancee Gemma Meyette, Carolyn Rochalski and Kayla Rochalski. Sister of Betty Murphy, Maryann Foose, John Davenport, Mary Davenport and the late Thomas Davenport, Michael Davenport and Austin Davenport. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours in the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Road, BELMONT on Sunday, June 7 from 1:00 - 4:00 PM. Due to the current precautions surrounding COVID-19, only 10 people will be allowed in the building at a time, masks are required and bring your own pen if you wish to sign the guestbook. A private Graveside Service will be held in the Belmont Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Beth Israel Lahey Health at Home One Arsenal Market Place, Watertown, MA 02472. Online guestbook at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020