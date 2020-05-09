Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
CATHERINE D. "CATHY" (DONOVAN) SULLIVAN

CATHERINE D. "CATHY" (DONOVAN) SULLIVAN Obituary
SULLIVAN, Catherine "Cathy" (Donovan) In Plymouth, formerly of Port St. Lucie and Milton, passed away on May 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John A. Sullivan. Devoted mother of Timothy H. Smith of Miami, Cara Smith-Ward & her husband Tom of Plymouth, Terrence P. Smith of Quincy, Diane Riley of Plymouth, and the late Frederic J. Smith, Jr. Dear sister of Timothy J. Donovan of CT. Mother-in-law of Carie Smith of Miami. Loving grandmother of Julia, Lea and Caitlyn. Also survived by her nephew Timothy Donovan and niece Kathy Donovan. Member of the Oakley Country Club Watertown, Turtle Creek, FL and Hope Sound, FL. Former Miss Bermuda 1959. Former Speech Writer for Senator John F. Kennedy. Completed 5 Hole-in-ones of golf. Funeral Services and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Catherine may be made to The Frederic J. Smith, Jr. Scholarship Fund at Catholic Memorial, 235 Baker Street, West Roxbury, MA 02132 or The , 309 Waverley Oaks, Waltham, MA 02452. For guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020
