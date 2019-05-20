Boston Globe Obituaries
Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home
558 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-7400
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home
558 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
DerBOGHOSIAN, Catherine (Makris) Of Watertown, May 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arthur DerBoghosian of 60 years. Loving mother to John and his wife Linda, Diane and her partner Lisa, Irene and her husband Demetri, Michael and his wife Karym, Stephen and his wife Catherine, and Philip and his wife Gail. Loving grandmother of Catherine, Anna, Nicholas, Alexander, Alexa, Nicole, and the late Jesse. A Memorial Visitation with the family will be held at the Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, 558 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown, on Tuesday, May 28, from 5:00 to 8:00PM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the at www.lung.org or the at Arrangements by Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, WATERTOWN.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 23, 2019
