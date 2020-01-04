|
DiBIASIE, Catherine "Jeannie" (Davin) Departed from this world January 3, 2020, leaving behind a legacy which spans 92 years. She was the proud wife of Louis for 40 years, who preceeded her in death in 1990. Through them five sons were born; Peter, Paul (Deborah), Philip (Linda), Michael (Helena), and Mark. Through them, fifteen grandchildren; Ann Marie, Claire, Matthew, Leia, Derek, Caitlin, Jacqueline, Paul, Marissa, Alexander, Alaina, Michelle, Kayla, Gregory and Alyssa. She was also blessed with ten great-grandchildren who now grace our world. She was preceded in death by her brother Francis Davin, and will be greatly missed by her sister-in-law Mary Davin. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON on Saturday, January 11th at 8am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market Street, Brighton at 9am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday, January 10th from 4-8pm in the funeral home. Interment New Calvary Cemetery, Mattapan. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jeannie may be made to St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market St., Brighton, MA 02135. Catherine embraced every moment with her children and especially loved her role as Nana. She retired from IUOE Local 4 after 30 years of dedicated service and served as a precinct warden/judge for all elections for twenty-two years. A strong and proud member of St. Columbkille Parish, she remained active in church affairs all her life. She possessed many gifts, chief among them was her love for others, particularly her children: she never forgot a birthdate, wedding date, or life event. She was an amazing woman whose legacy will endure. She will be sorely missed but never forgotten. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com "May her lakes and rivers bless you. May the luck of the Irish enfold you. Saint Patrick behold you. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal: Love leaves a memory no one can steal." Lehman Reen McNamara 617 782 1000 Brighton
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8, 2020