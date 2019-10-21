|
DICENZO, Catherine (Ruscitti) Lifelong resident of Hype Park. Passed on October 20th at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Paul J. DiCenzo. Devoted mother of Richard and his wife Linda of Hype Park and Michael and his wife Karen of Walpole. Loving "Neena" of Gina Robinson, Alicia DiCenzo, Alyssa DiCenzo and Michael Giovanni DiCenzo. Also survived by many relatives and friends. Visiting Hours will be held Saturday morning from 9-11 at the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak Street, HYDE PARK, followed by a Service at the Funeral Home at 11. Relatives and friends invited. Interment at Knollwood Memorial park, Canton. For directions and guestbook please visit, thomasfunerahomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Homes
Hyde Park 617-361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019