|
|
CLARK, Catherine E. (Bernat) Of Milton, Massachusetts and Chelsea, Vermont, passed away on April 6th, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Born on September 29th, 1940 in Providence, Rhode Island, daughter of Albert T. and Eleanor (Rinkovich) Bernat. Catherine grew up in South Boston and graduated from South Boston High School. She was a partner in Al & Joe's Restaurant for many years. She enjoyed reading, gardening, snowmobiling, and spending time with friends and family. She resided and raised her family in Milton for many years and retired to Vermont with her husband, Ed, and had many happy years and memories with friends and family, especially with her four sons and eight grandchildren. She was married for 50 years to her late husband, Edward T. Clark (Retired Boston Police). She is survived by her four sons, Edward T. Clark, Jr. and Trish (Hannigan) Clark of Middleboro, Kenneth Clark of Weymouth, Paul Clark and Linda (Neary) Clark of Weymouth, and Robert Clark of Chelsea, Vermont. She also leaves her sister, Frances O'Donnell and her husband Edward of Falmouth, brother Robert Bernat of Attleboro, and the late Albert T. Bernat. She also leaves behind her 8 cherished grandchildren: Edward, Andrew, Patrick, Kenneth, Stephanie, Alison, Matthew, and Gregory Clark. Due to the current situation, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in the fall. All friends and family are welcome to attend the celebration of Catherine's life. Please email [email protected] for further details in the coming months. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the A special thank you to the staff at West Acres Nursing Home in Brockton for the outstanding care that Catherine received. For complete obituary and guestbook, please refer to www.alfredd.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 698-4200
View the online memorial for Catherine E. (Bernat) CLARK
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 10, 2020