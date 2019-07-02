DUNN, Catherine E. (McCabe) Age 96, of Canton, peacefully entered the Gates of Heaven on July 2, 2019, with her family by her side. Beloved wife of 55 years of the late Daniel W. Dunn and the loving mother of Joan Harrison (John Bimshas) of Orleans, Maureen Gendrolius (Robert) of Plymouth, Barbara Dunn (Robert Taggart) of Virginia, Christopher Dunn of Bourne, Gregory Dunn (late Karen Dunn) of Virginia, and the late Daniel W. Dunn Jr. (Zoila Salas). She was a brilliant ray of sunshine to her 17 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren. Also survived by her sister Margaret (Peggy) O'Brien of Ashland, and sisters-in-law Sheila McCabe of Canton and Roberta Dunn of Norwood and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Thomas J. and Margaret (Quinlan) McCabe, her siblings Mary Manning, Thomas Jr., Edward and Robert McCabe. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Gerard Majella Church, 1860 Washington Street, Canton on Tuesday morning at 10:00 a.m. followed by burial at St. Mary's Cemetery in Canton. Visiting Hours for friends and family are on Monday from 3 to 8 p.m. at Dockray and Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington Street, CANTON, MA 02021. If desired, donations may be made in her name to the Friends of the Canton Public Library, 786 Washington Street, Canton, MA 02021. For complete obituary and to sign guest book see: dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home 781-828-0811 Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019