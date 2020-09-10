1/1
CATHERINE E. "CATHY" MCNEIL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CATHERINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McNEIL, Catherine E. "Cathy" A lifelong resident of Milton, passed away September 9th at home surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her loving husband, Mark Gallant, their children Suzanne, Michelle and Brett, her granddaughter, Madison Grace as well as her brother, two sisters and extended family. She was preceded in death by parents Katherine and William McNeil. The family will be hosting an outdoor remembrance ceremony on Monday, September 14th at 11:30 am at Milton Cemetery. We respectfully ask all attendees wear masks and respect social distancing at all times. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200

View the online memorial for Catherine E. "Cathy" McNEIL


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Service
11:30 AM
Milton Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved