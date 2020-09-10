McNEIL, Catherine E. "Cathy" A lifelong resident of Milton, passed away September 9th at home surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her loving husband, Mark Gallant, their children Suzanne, Michelle and Brett, her granddaughter, Madison Grace as well as her brother, two sisters and extended family. She was preceded in death by parents Katherine and William McNeil. The family will be hosting an outdoor remembrance ceremony on Monday, September 14th at 11:30 am at Milton Cemetery. We respectfully ask all attendees wear masks and respect social distancing at all times. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com
Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200 View the online memorial for Catherine E. "Cathy" McNEIL