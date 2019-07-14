MORAN, Catherine E. (Sutherland) Of Arlington, passed peacefully on July 13, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Moran, Jr. Loving mother of Kevin Moran and his wife Janet of Londonderry, NH, Kathy Keohane and her late husband Paul of Tewksbury, Betty Moran and her husband Husam Sahin of Concord, Sue Moran of Arlington, Edward F. Moran and his wife Karen of Tewksbury, and Tricia St. Jean and her husband Ray of Wilmington. Cherished "Nana" of Michael and Kristen Moran, Dennis, Patrick, and Shannon Keohane, Jaclyn Moran, Kayla Moran, and Kris, Paddrick, Ryan, and Kailyn St. Jean. Proud great-grandmother of Saoirse. Dear sister of Peggy Segreve of Weston, Flo Freitas of Hudson, Carol Chafe of Danvers, and the late John and Billy Sutherland. Also survived by Diane and Charlie Ward of Wilmington, her dear friend, Ellen Bean of Somerville, and many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., Rt.60 (adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON, on Thursday, at 10:30 am. Funeral mass will be held at Saint Agnes Church in Arlington at 11:30 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Wednesday, 4-8 pm. Burial in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Catherine's memory in honor of Edward F. Moran to the Adult Congenital Heart Association, 6757 Greene Street, Philadelphia, PA 19119, or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions or to send a condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2019