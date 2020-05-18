|
|
PENDERGAST, Catherine E. (Murphy) Of Dorchester passed away peacefully on May 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William J. Pendergast. Loving mother of Carol J. Pendergast, John F. Pendergast, and Gregory M. Pendergast, all of Dorchester, and the late Catherine M. Spencer and William J. Pendergast. Devoted sister of Walter Murphy of Fl. Also survived by 9 loving grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Due to the current health crisis, visitation and funeral services will remain private. For expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 20, 2020