MERRILL, Catherine Elizabeth (Becker) Age 78, of Pepperell, passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at MGH. She was born in Dorchester on July 23, 1941, a daughter of the late Dorothy (Benner) and Charles Becker. Cathy was predeceased by her husband, Dudley Merrill, Jr. Cathy is survived by daughter, Sue Ann Lambright and husband H. Dan of Nashua, NH, and grandchildren, Benjamin W. Lambright and Katherine E. Lambright. She is also survived by brother, William Becker of Hingham, and sister, Deana Thorn of Pepperell. Services for Cathy will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Yorkshire Terrier National Rescue, Inc. at www.yorkierescue.com or to the Yorkshire Terrier National Rescue, Inc. Liver Shunt Fund, c/o Mary Elizabeth Dugmore, 1065 Lewis Road, Chapmansboro, TN 37035. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020