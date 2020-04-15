Boston Globe Obituaries
CATHERINE F. "RENA" COLEMAN


1925 - 2020
CATHERINE F. "RENA" COLEMAN Obituary
COLEMAN, Catherine F. "Rena" Of Andover, formerly of Brighton, died April 13, 2020 of Covid-19 at the age of 94. Born on November 15, 1925, she was the devoted and loving daughter of the late John J. Coleman and Ellen Mary (Elsie) Coleman. Survived by her beloved sister Mary (Coleman) Maye of Andover and sister-in-law, Patricia Coleman of Braintree, MA. Predeceased by her brothers John J Coleman and Paul F. Coleman and sister Elsie C. Cronin. Cherished Aunt Rena to Dr. John J. Coleman, III, Mary Ellen Whyte, Jane Herget, Patricia Wheeler, Kathleen Cook, Christine Cronin-Tocci, Lee Ellen Shea, John Stephen Cronin, Robert Maye, Peter Coleman, Paul Maye, Kevin Coleman, Janet Kelley, Paul Coleman, Steven Coleman and Christopher Coleman and many grandnieces and nephews and great-grandnieces and nephews. Catherine was a retired employee of the Gillette Corporation. She loved her family and friends and never forgot to remember a birthday with a card. She was also known as Kitty to her friends. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: St. Columbkille's Church, 321 Market St., Brighton, MA 02135 or to Catholic TV, P.O. Box 9196, Watertown, MA 02471. The family is extremely grateful to the caregivers on Floor 3A of the Mary Immaculate Nursing/Restorative Center in Lawrence for their concern and kindness during her time in their care. Eternal gratitude to the Maye family for all they have done for Rena over the years. Burial will be private. A Funeral Mass celebrating Catherine's life will be scheduled at a later date. For guestbook,visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 16, 2020
