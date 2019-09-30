Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
617-325-3600
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anne's Church
Hyde Park, MA
Resources
CATHERINE F. "KAY" MAHER

CATHERINE F. "KAY" MAHER Obituary
MAHER, Catherine F. "Kay" Of Readville, September 30, 2019. Dear and devoted wife of the late Francis X. Maher. Loving mother of Francis X. Maher, Jr. and his wife Donna of Weymouth, Kevin Maher and his wife Catherine of NH, Katherine Maher of Hyde Park, Michael Maher and his wife Carol of Attleboro, Christine McGonagle of NH and her late husband Edward, and Karen Maher of Hyde Park. Beloved "Nana" of 9 grandchildren and "Great Grammy' of 8. Dear sister of the late William Ahern, Dolores Ahern, Lawrence Ahern and Elizabeth Butler. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home, 8 Spring St. (at the corner of Centre St.), WEST ROXBURY, Thursday at 10 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Anne's Church, Hyde Park, at 11 a.m. Visiting Hours Wednesday 4-8 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kay's memory may be made to the , 125 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. Interment MA National Cemetery, Bourne. Guestbook and other information available at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
