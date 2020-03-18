|
FARRELL, Catherine (Maloney) Age 74 of York, ME, formerly of Watertown. March 17, 2020. Beloved wife of Retired Watertown Police Officer Cornelius "Connie" Farrell. Loving mother of Christine Sveistys & her late husband Joseph, Tammy Giatrelis & her husband Daniel and Aimee Farrell & her companion Patrick Tracey. Cherished Nana to Kevin, Steven, Michael, Katherine, Meredith and Nicholas. Great-grandmother to Devynn, Landynn and Cameron. All may gather at 11 am on Monday for a Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, 212 Main St., Watertown. Burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Arrangements made by the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, MA. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020