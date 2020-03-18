Boston Globe Obituaries
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-1113
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
212 Main St
Watertown, MA
View Map
FARRELL, Catherine (Maloney) Age 74 of York, ME, formerly of Watertown. March 17, 2020. Beloved wife of Retired Watertown Police Officer Cornelius "Connie" Farrell. Loving mother of Christine Sveistys & her late husband Joseph, Tammy Giatrelis & her husband Daniel and Aimee Farrell & her companion Patrick Tracey. Cherished Nana to Kevin, Steven, Michael, Katherine, Meredith and Nicholas. Great-grandmother to Devynn, Landynn and Cameron. All may gather at 11 am on Monday for a Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, 212 Main St., Watertown. Burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Arrangements made by the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, MA. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
