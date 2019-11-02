|
MUSICOF, Catherine G. (Buckley) Age 80, of Wakefield, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2019. Catherine is survived by her devoted husband Solomon Musicof, she was the cherished daughter of the late James and Agnes (Enos) Buckley, beloved sister of James Buckley & his wife Eleanor of Wilmington, the late Paul Buckley & his wife Donna Buckley of Revere, and the late Sister Agnes Clare (Phyllis) Buckley. Loving aunt of Patrice & Michael Elia, Deborah & Mark Rasmussen, Paul Buckley, Sean Buckley, Kelley Pisaturo, Shannon & Steve Chiesa and their families. Cathie was also very special to her step-children Leigh Musicof & his wife Phuong of Merrimack, NH and Jennifer Musico of Wakefield. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, on Tuesday, November 5th for Visitation from 10:00-11:45 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Dorothy's Church, Main St. (Rte. 38), Wilmington at 12:00 noon. Interment will take place in Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, donations in Catherine's memory may be made to Marian Manor, 130 Dorchester St., South Boston, MA 02127. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019