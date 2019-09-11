|
|
PATTAVINA, Catherine G. Age 94, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Monday, September 9, 2019, at the Carney Hospital in Dorchester, in the comfort of her loving family.
Catherine was born and raised in Quincy and was a graduate of the Woodward School for Girls and Regis College. She also did post-graduate work at Bridgewater State College and Oak Ridge Associated Universities in Tennessee, where she studied nuclear technology.
She was employed as a research technologist at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Jamaica Plain for thirty-one years, retiring in 1980.
Catherine was a lifelong parishioner of Saint John the Baptist Church in Quincy. She was also a member of the Quincy Historical Society and had served as president of the Wollaston Garden Club.
She enjoyed traveling.
Daughter of the late Salvatore and Isabella (Mignosa) Pattavina.
One of five siblings, she was the sister of Terese D'Urso of Cohasset and was predeceased by Vincent Pattavina, M.D., Dante S. Pattavina, and Beatrice Sloan.
Catherine is also survived by thirteen nieces and nephews, many grand nieces, grand nephews, three great-grand nieces and her cousins.
Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, QUINCY, Saturday, September 14th at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours at the funeral home Friday 4 - 7 p.m. Interment Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.
For those who wish, donations in Catherine's memory may be made to Regis College, Office of Institutional Advancement and Alumni Relations, 235 Wellesley Street, Box 30, Weston, MA 02493 or to the Quincy Historical Society, 8 Adams Street, Quincy, MA 02169.
You are invited to visit
www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 12, 2019