GIARDULLO, Catherine (Maglio) Of East Boston, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Agatha and Aniello Maglio. Beloved wife of the late Gennaro Giardullo. Devoted mother of Frank "Duke" Giardullo and wife Karen and the late Gerard Giardullo. Dear sister of the late Louis Maglio, Phyllis Breault, and Elena Errobino. Cherished grandmother of Craig Giardullo and wife Kelly, Brian Giardullo, and Kurt Giardullo. Treasured great-grandmother of Gennaro, Brianna, Devon, Gianni, Capri, and Luca Giardullo. Adored and cherished aunt of Linda Walsh. Also survived by many loving friends. Services will be held for close family and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, November 14th from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Services will conclude with Catherine being laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum, Malden. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For more info, www.ruggieromh.com